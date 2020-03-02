SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina) -- A woman found dead in a Spartanburg home has been identified as 28-year-old Celia Sweeney, according to a press release from Charleston Police Department.
Celia Sweeney was reported missing to CPD on Friday, February 28th by her coworkers and friends. Her abandoned vehicle was located late Saturday night.
Investigators identified a person of interest in the case who lived along Ohenry Drive in the City of Inman located in Spartanburg County.
Charleston Police then requested the assistance of Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and State Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation.
That person of interest was also found dead Monday at the residence, where the body of Ms. Sweeney was found, officials say.
The person of interest has been identified as 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr.
The coroner listed Celia Sweeney's cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head. An autopsy has not been performed on Carr as of writing.
The investigation is ongoing on what led up to their deaths and her disappearance.
