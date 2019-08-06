GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police have apprehended a suspect who was wanted for breaking in a burger restaurant in May, according to social media.
Police say the break in happened sometime between May 28th and May 29th. The suspect was later identified through investigation as 33-year-old Preston Thomas Mullinax.
Police say Mullinax broke into the restaurant along North Pleasantburg Drive, and took cash and numerous items.
Mullinax is now in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center.
Mullinax had 6 warrants for his arrest from Greenville Police and 28 issued from the Sheriff's department.
