ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson Police Department said officers arrested a man after discovering a large amount of illegal drugs at a motel off Clemson Boulevard.
Police said they seized 137 grams of marijuana, almost 8 pounds of methamphetamine (3,551 grams) and $10,774 of US currency, from the suspects.
The drug transaction took place on February 13, when investigators were on patrol in the area. While patrolling, investigators observed a familiar vehicle in the parking lot of a Quality Inn, police reported.
Officers observed several vehicles come to the Quality Inn, park, and enter a room for about ten or fifteen minutes.
Surrounding officers in the area then helped perform a traffic stop when a visiting vehicle left the motel and said marijuana was found inside.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers then made contact with the suspect at the door of the hotel room.
Officers attempted to force entry at the door with no success as they identified themselves as police with a search warrant.
The investigator then broke the window and they observed the suspect inside the room. The suspect was identified as Johnathan Rocky Arflin.
Police said they ordered Arflin to get on his knees several times, and he did not comply. Arflin then bucked up and reached into his pocket, police say.
An officer then tased him, struggled, and eventually cuffed the suspect, police said. Afterwards, a K9 officer was deployed and detected the odor of illegal narcotics inside Arflin's vehicle. That's when police said they found the stash of drugs in the car and the cash in the motel room.
After the evidence was obtained, Arfin was placed under arrest for trafficking methamphetamine and transported to the Anderson City Jail.
