UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police said they were called to a home on Briarwood Lane Tuesday for a domestic dispute call and found a mean bleeding from his head and a heavily intoxicated woman lying naked on the floor.
Police said they arrived just after 8 p.m. and met with the male victim, who had blood running down his face from a wound on his head.
The man told officers he and his wife had been arguing because their air-conditioning unit had gone out and it was getting hot in the house.
The man told officers his wife had also been drinking heavily and tried to drive off with the children and go to a motel before he stopped her. When they got back in the house, the victim told police the woman struck him in the head with a glass candle jar.
Police said officers then found the suspect, Leanne Teague, 28, lying naked on the living room floor. Officers said they had to ask her multiple times to put on clothing so they could speak with her about what happened, but Teague claimed she couldn’t remember what happened.
Teague was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
