Jonesville, S.C (Fox Carolina) --
On Tuesday, Union Police responded to a call for a Jonesville Police cruiser that had been vandalized while parked over night in a lot off Main Street.
When the responding Sergeant got on scene he reportedly found the car covered in eggs with chocolate syrup poured on top of it.
The responding Sergeant took pictures of the damages and filed a report.
The officer who was the victim said that he believed it was some local kids celebrating Halloween.
The case has now been turned over to investigations.
