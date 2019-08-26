ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police say they've charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead of an apparent stabbing wound Sunday evening.
Officers first responded to a call along Azalea Road in regards to a possible stabbing around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers say they arrived to find 48-year-old Regina Ray Hoglen dead on scene.
After speaking with witnesses, police say they were able to identify 62-year-old Truitt Norman Nichols as a suspect. Their investigation led them to believe Hoglen and Nichols resided together at a Canton home.
The Canton Police Department assisted in bringing him into custody early Monday morning after finding him at his Canton residence.
Asheville Police charged Nichols with first degree murder, though they are still investigating the crime.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
