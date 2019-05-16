ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police said a driver was charged Wednesday after a child was struck while getting off a school bus.
Police said it happened just before 3 p.m. on Shiloh Road.
Officers arrived and found the child suffering from minor injuries.
Police learned the child had just exited the bus and was crossing the street when struck by the car.
The car then fled the scene.
Police said they were able to locate the suspect, Kejuan Rashun Watkins, 20, of Asheville.
Watkins is charged failure to give information/aid person injured, pass stopped bus strike person, reckless driving to endanger, and no operator’s license.
