GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department say they've charged a 26-year-old man in connection to a robbery at a liquor store, as well as at an ATM back in December.
Police say Ry'shed Dramon Lukie was identified as a suspect early in their investigation into the December 10 armed robbery at Papa T's Liquor Store.
Investigators pieced together several other incidents in the area, and connected Lukie to the robbery of an individual at a United Community Bank ATM in December, as well.
Police say Lukie was initially arrested on over 40 warrants for the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Since they were able to connect him to the two robberies within city limits, he is now facing two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators are still working to identify and apprehend additional suspects in the two cases, and ask anyone with information to reach out to them at the station.
