GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a man was arrested after a stabbing on Lanham Street early Monday morning.
Police said they were called to a home just after 5 a.m. and arrived to find a male victim sitting outside bleeding from multiple wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police said an investigation revealed William Taylor Whatley, 23, arrived at the house to speak with his ex-girlfriend, and was then confronted by the victim, who was also at the house.
An argument ensued and police said Whatley pulled out a knife and began attacking the other man.
Whatley drove off before police arrived.
Police said Watley surrendered at City Hall later in the morning and was charged with attempted murder.
