GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police said Thursday they are trying to track down a man accused in a shooting a food mart Wednesday evening.
Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the H&K Food Mart on Limestone Street, across the road from Limestone Courts.
One person was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, police said Timothy Ray Weathers had been chargedwith two counts attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police said they were working to locate Weathers as of 1 p.m. Anyone with information should call the Gaffney Police Department.
