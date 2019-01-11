NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Newberry police and county deputies have charged a man after another person was shot in the back and killed on Monday.
Police said they were called to All Auto on Glenn Street Monday afternoon and found 58-year-old Sterling Andrea Winn of Irmo dead.
On Friday, police said Jonathan Conrad Dawkins, 31, had been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a violent crime.
A second man also faces drug offenses in connection with the case.
Police said Tyleek Tywon Goudelock, 26, of Newberry was charged with misprision of felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity to park and possession of a controlled substance related to the incident.
