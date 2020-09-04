GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office tells us a man arrested in July and charged with the murder of his great aunt has had all charges against him dismissed.
The solicitor's office tells us the request to drop the charges came from the Greenville Police Department adding that a new suspect, Jevon Kenneth Carter, has now been charged with murder.
Carter's arrest comes nearly two months after the murder of 93-year-old Georgia Frances Mattison, of Greenville.
Back in July, officers responded to a residence along Merlocke Drive in the Nicholtown community around 9:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they located an elderly woman on the floor of her bedroom.
The coroner said her death appeared 'suspicious.' She was later identified as Mattison.
During their investigation, police initially charged 42-year-old Joel Corey Brown as a suspect. They say he is Mattison's great nephew and resided at her home with her.
All charges against Brown have since been dropped.
Jevon Carter was arrested on Friday, August 28, and charged with murder, burglary first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A Greenville police spokesperson issued this statement about the case on Friday:
"On July 5, 2020, the Greenville Police Department investigated the death of Georgia Francis Mattison. The investigation led to the arrest of Joel Corey Brown for the murder of Mrs. Mattison. As the investigation continued, the Greenville Police Department located exculpatory evidence clearing Mr. Brown and establishing sufficient probable cause to arrest Javon Kenneth Carter. Mr. Carter has been charged with Murder; 1st Degree Burglary; and Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime."
Police also released arrest warrants which revealed Carter's finger prints were found on shattered glass where a kitchen window was shattered to enter the victim's home, and additional prints were found on the outside of the window screen and were a positive match for Carter.
The arrest warrants also revealed that the the victim, Mattison, died after suffering several cuts to her neck.
God rest your precious soul ma'am . You are now safe in God's arms better off than we are. And Joel shame on you.....especially during this time where black lives are supposed to matter but not to you they dont so they can't just blame white people for taking black people's lives but worse than that you took the life of your own family man. A lady who cared for you enough to share her home with you. Shame shame on you but she's enjoying all Heaven has to offer. Rest in peace maam. Sorry this happened to you but especially by someone in your own family you opened your home to.
