GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department said Tuesday a teen faces multiple charges after a woman was fatally shot Monday evening.
Police said the woman was found on Taggart Avenue.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 21-year old Teresa Michelle Parkman. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced on scene, the coroner says. The cause of death was ruled to be a gun shot wound.
On Tuesday, police said Shawn Patrick Burse, 18, of Taggart Avewas charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, and failure to Stop on lawful command.
Police said investigators believe Burse was sitting next to Parkman and handling the gun, a rifle that had been reported stolen, when the rifle fired and struck Parkman.
According to the victim's family, Teresa was 21 weeks pregnant with a little girl. The suspect, Shawn Patrick was Teresa's boyfriend and the unborn child's father, the family says.
MORE NEWS - Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for procedure to relieve pressure on his brain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.