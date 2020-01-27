SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An investigation is underway in the Seneca community, after a victim suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound along Lane Court on Monday evening, according to Chief Covington with Seneca Police.
No suspects are in custody as of yet.
It remains under investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - SLED files charges against SC inmate accused of sexually assaulting & killing Upstate woman nearly 5 years after her death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.