WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) The Woodruff Police Chief said his officers are investigating after a North Main Street bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Ryan says the reported crime occurred at Arthur State Bank just after 3 p.m. He said a man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, and insinuated that he had a weapon - though it was never made visible.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a baseball cap pulled low over his face so as to obscure his identity. Chief Ryan says it is unclear at this time how much money was taken.
The suspect took off in in a red, four-door vehicle that did not have a license plate.
SLED is expected to assist Woodruff Police in their investigation. Officers are currently conducting interviews.
