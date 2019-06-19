SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Seneca police chief John Covington confirmed Wednesday an investigation was underway after human remains belonging to a human female were found.
Covington said officers were called to a home on Asbury Drive on Monday after a homeowner’s dog found a large bone.
Police said the coroner was notified and on Tuesday, a medical forensics team determined the bone belonged to a woman.
“A large-scale search of the area was then initiated with the assistance of cadaver dogs,” Covington said.
Another, expanded search resumed on Wednesday focusing on creek area near Sherwood Dr. and Robinhood Dr.
Covington said they found more skeletal remains on Wednesday.
SLED has been called in to assist in the search.
Covington said additional information from Oconee Coroner Karl Addis will be forthcoming.
