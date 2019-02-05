Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday night, Easley's police chief said officers have made two arrests in the shooting of Stacey Childress, 49, who was found shot at B Pam’s Food Mart on December 14, 2018.
Easley Police charged the two suspects in the B-Pam’s Food Mart robbery that resulted in the death of store clerk Stacy Regina Childress. Easley Police are actively still working the case
The store is located at 201 NE Main St in Easley.
On December 14th, two suspects entered the convenience store with their faces covered and guns in hand. Stacey Childress was working behind the counter at the time.
Chief Tollison confirmed that Stacey Childress had a gun on her person, fired it, and tried to defend herself.
Police did not find evidence that the suspects had been hit by the shots, but the suspects did get away. Stacey Childress succumbed to her injuries.
The victim's son, Dalton Kirby, spoke to reporters at the gas station a few days after the event. He said his mother had worked at the gas station for more than three years. He said she left behind a grandbaby, and another on the way.
Details on the suspects have not yet been released.
Mugshots and details will be released tomorrow, police say.
