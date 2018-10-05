Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police chief Ken Miller announced Friday that investigators had found Genevieve "Jenny" Zitricki's killer.
In April of 1990, Zitricki, who was 28-year-old, was killed in her Greenville Apartment. Police say Zitricki, recently divorced, lived alone at Hidden Lake Apartments on Villa Road in Greenville.
Authorities say while she was sleeping, the killer gained entry through the sliding glass door of her patio and attacked her in what the FBI described as a "blitz attack." Zitricki was found beaten and strangled to death in her bathtub.
In 2006, then-Police Chief Willie Johnson held a news conference in Greenville to announce that Jenny's Killer left behind DNA that now matched the DNA of a killer of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in Missouri.
Sherri and Megan Sherer were shot with a .22 caliber gun in their farmhouse near Portageville, MO in March of 1998. Officials also say that 12-year-old Megan was sexually assaulted.
Police said the killer, two hours later and 40 miles away on the same day of March 1998, also tried to kill a woman in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Police said the woman fought with the attacker, and he shot her through the door of her mobile home, but she survived.
Ballistics tests linked him back to the Scherer case, connecting all three cases.
In 2012, the FBI released a poster that said in 1998 the killer was described as a white male, over 30 years old, 5'6" tall, slender build, dark colored hair with some gray and a thin graying mustache.
On Friday, Greenville police chief named the killer as Robert Eugene Brashers.
Miller said Brashers was a "violent serial rapist and murderer."
He was never a suspect at the time of Zitricki's death.
Brashers killed himself during a standoff with police in 1999.
Miller said Brashers had been convicted of beating and shooting a woman in Florida in the 1980s. He was released in 1989, just a few months before Zitricki was killed.
It remains unclear how Brashers targeted Zitricki.
Miller said the DNA evidence Brashers left behind ultimately led investigators to identify him.
The path to DNA confirmation began in 2005 when Greenville police handed over evidence from the 1990 case to SLED for DNA testing. The DNA was then then entered into the FBI's Codus system and matched the Missouri murders.
In May, 2017, Miller said investigators learned the DNA from the case was also linked to an unsolved rape of a 14-year-old girl in Tennessee.
That revelation led investigators from all agencies with seemingly connected, unsolved cases to a conference call with a new DNA genealogy lab in Virginia.
On August 23, Miller said the lab returned their results, which identified Brasher as someone highly likely to be the suspect. Investigators tracked down Brasher's family members, who consented to a DNA swab for testing. That testing confirmed the perpetrator in the unsolved cases was directly related to the family members who were swabbed.
Miller said Brasher's body was exhumed and investigators collected DNA samples to confirm a match from his burial site in Paragold, AK. The Greenville Police Department funded the exhumation because the needed to confirm a DNA match directly from Brashers' body.
“Today is a bittersweet moment, in that we can finally bring closure to the family of Jenny Zitricki," Miller said at the conclusion of the news conference.
Miller added "Generations of detectives who worked tirelessly, even returned from retirement to continue this important work, can now see this case closed.”
Phillip Zitricki, Jenny's brother, reflected that his sister was "a force of nature," and a "firecracker," who is still sorely missed.
"It’s been 28 years since Jenny was taken from us. The years since has brought painful sorrow and loss, and the longing of what could have been," Phillip said.
Phillip Zitricki said it was the families hope that Jenny be remembered "not as she left, but for how she lived.
