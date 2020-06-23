FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Forest City Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one injured and having to be flown to Spartanburg for medical attention.
The shooting happened along the intersection of Oak Street and Harmon Street around 5:00 p.m.
The suspects fled in a black SUV.
The Forest City Fire Chief confirmed that the victim was a female child.
Her age has not been released. Her condition is unknown.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Chris Weeks at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
