GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A city prisoner has escaped along East North Street at Pelham Road, Greenville city dispatch confirms.
The call came in Saturday at 3:47 p.m.
Greenville Police are currently responding and conducting a search along Pelham Commons Boulevard, which connects to Pelham and E North Street, dispatch says.
K-9 units are responding to the scene, dispatch confirms.
This is an active scene so details are limited at the time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.