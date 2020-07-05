GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirms their office has been requested to a residence in the Nicholtown Community.
While details remain limited, the Greenville Police Department says officers are out along Merlocke Drive investigating the death of an elderly female.
The coroner said her death appears 'suspicious.'
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
