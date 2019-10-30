GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police say a Greenville business was hosting a costume party when it was robbed Monday night at gunpoint.
Greenville Police Department responded to Spare Time Entertainment along Congaree Road just after 11 p.m.
Police say when they arrived on scene, the immediately noticed several patrons dressed up in various costumes.
According to police around 10:50 p.m., a masked gunman entered Spare Time Entertainment, then ordered employees into an office before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a male, around 5’ 9” tall with a slender build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a black doorag, mask, and gloves. The police report states one glove was white and one was black.
On Tuesday, we spoke to Roger Philip, manager of Spare Time who said they were thankful no employees were hurt and that they have complete faith in local law enforcement and their ability to find the suspect.
Anyone with information about this armed robbery should call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.
amish or eskimo ?
