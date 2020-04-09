WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wellford police say a crime spree starting in Tennessee came to a halt Thursday when two men were arrested separately.
Wellford PD says the first arrest came from a report of breaking and entering into a home. Officers say they found the first suspect waving a knife while yelling. He was arrested then and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Later in the morning, officers were alerted to a suspicious person at a local apartment complex, and they say he was truing to break into cars parked there. He too was arrested and booked into jail.
Police say they found out both suspects rode into town together from Tennessee and were on a crime spree.
Photos from Wellford PD show officers recovered a balaclava, knives, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and a baggie of what appears to be meth.
The two suspects and their charges are listed below:
- David Wayne Riddle, 26, from Summerville, S.C.
- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st offense of manufacturing/distribution/possession of meth, and housebreaking
- Christopher William Jeffers, 34, of Middleburg, F.L.
- Charged with carbreaking and enhanced petit larceny equal or less than $2,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.