SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said they're investigating after a man was found deceased in a car behind a business Friday evening.
According to a report, police were called to Family First Auto on West Main Street around 5:20 p.m. after an employee said they found the man, unresponsive, inside the car.
The Coroner's Office was requested. The man's identity and cause of death have not yet been released.
