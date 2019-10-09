GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating a death on Orange Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a call for a welfare check just after 1 p.m. from concerned co-workers.
Police arrived and found a man dead inside the home.
Police can't yet comment on whether foul play was involved. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
No other details were immediately available.
