GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department says they're investigating the death of a woman after she was found shot Monday evening.
According to a Facebook post, the woman was found on Taggart Avenue.
Details remain limited, but police say the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, EMS and Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
