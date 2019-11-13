Greer Death Investigation 11/13

The Greer Police Department said a welfare check led them to find a deceased individual along 17th Street near Victor Memorial Veterans Park on November 13, 2019. Though they are investigating, they do not believe the death to be suspicious. 

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department says they responded to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon, to find the individual deceased. 

Officers responded to 17th Street near Victor Memorial Veterans Park around 1:10 p.m. 

They say the individual who they received the call about was deceased when they arrived. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is assisting them in the death investigation. 

However, police say that given information they have at this time, the death does not appear suspicious. 

