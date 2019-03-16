WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police say that a man has been charged after an elderly woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon collision.
Officers say they were dispatched to a two car accident at the intersection of S. Cedar Street and W.S. Broad Street around 2:30 p.m Saturday.
Upon their arrival, they said they made contact with 29-year-old Robert Alan Pelfry- one of the drivers involved. He was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office says 76-year-old Lois Faye Winkler was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle that was struck by Pelfry's car.
Winkler was wearing her seat belt when the collision happened, but the coroner says she died on the scene from blunt force traumatic injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Greenville hospital.
Officers say they have charged Pelfry with felony DUI resulting in death, driving under suspension for DUI, and broken seal liquor. He has been discharged from the hospital and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.
