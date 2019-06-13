UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a driver accused of running over a man in the Walmart parking lot and then driving off on Wednesday has been charged.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Walmart on North Duncan Bypass.
Police said the 53-year-old victim was walking out of the store and continued into the parking lot because he thought a White Chevy Tahoe would stop to let him cross. Instead, the victim said the Tahoe sped up and hit him, knocking him to the ground.
The victim was taken to the hospital where police said doctors determined he suffered a deep cut to his arm which required multiple stitches and an injury to his foot with deep bruises.
Police said they were able to identify the vehicle and suspect as Derrick Byrd, 32, of Springdale Street.
Police said warrants were signed charging Byrd with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.
Online jail records show Byrd was booked into the county jail on Thursday afternoon.
MORE NEWS - One of the 2 men killed in Florida plane crash was longtime Upstate doctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.