TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Travelers Rest said a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday has turned himself in.
The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Krieger Drive near Little Texas Road in Front of the Goodwill store.
Carolina Underground Solutions, LLC posted about the crash on their Facebook page, claiming the crash took place in a work zone and injured one of their employees.
The employee was working in the work zone when he was struck, and the impact knocked him into the ditch.
The victim reportedly suffered broken bones, internal bleeding, and other injuries. Carolina Underground solutions later posted that their employee is out of the hospital and faces several weeks of recovery. They thanked the community for offering prayers for him.
Police believe the vehicle was a silver Chrysler 300 which may have sustained damage.
On Friday, Travelers Rest police said the suspect, Kyle Courson, 30, turned himself in.
Courson was charged with hit-and-run and driving under suspension.
