ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said a driver from a vehicle that crashed after a chase Tuesday night.
Captain Mike Aikens said officers got behind a vehicle along Gossett Street and tried to pull the car over.
The car didn’t stop and the officers pursued for a short distance before calling off the chase.
A short time later, the officers learned the vehicle had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Greenville and Fant streets.
The driver ran off before police arrived.
K-9 teams searched the area but the suspect eluded capture.
Another vehicle was also involved in the crash and police said she was taken to the hospital with injuries.
