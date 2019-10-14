GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Early Sunday, police officers arrested an impaired driver, who led police on a brief, high speed pursuit that neared 100 mph.
Greenville police officers say they spotted Jonathan Harry Lloyd, 31, driving erratically near Augusta Street around 1 a.m. Officers say he bolted after police attempted to stop him.
Upon officer's investigation, it was found that Lloyd was wanted in three other jurisdictions with no less than eight active warrants for trafficking drugs, failure to stop, and other gun-related crimes.
Officers say during the brief pursuit, they also noticed Lloyd throwing several items out his window.
Once stopped, Lloyd was arrested with assistance from K9 officer Sarge on I-385 near Haywood Road.
A search of Lloyd’s car as well as the recovered items discarded during the pursuit included more than 300 grams of marijuana, meth, cocaine, a gun, scale, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers charged Lloyd with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
Other charges include unlawful carry of a weapon, and failure to stop.
