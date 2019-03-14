GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) –
The attack happened just after 10 a.m. near Trescott Street and W. Washington Street.
"It our understanding that the victims noticed the dogs coming their way they picked up their dog and were holding it for protection," said Donald Porter, a spokesman for the police department. "Of course and it sounds like they did everything in the inspection when your out walking your dog should be that it’s a safe endeavor that you should be able to do without fear of being attacked by a animal...it’s something this investigation is going to revel and see the circumstances around it and see what the appropriate consequences are."
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries to her left arm.
The husband also suffered injuries to his hands.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
A GPD Animal Control Officer found the two dogs believed to be responsible and secured the animals. Police said the dogs are pit bulls.
The dog the couple was walking was also hurt in the attack and taken to the vet.
Police did not know the breed or condition of that dog.
“Greenville Police Animal Control is conducting a thorough investigation to include determining the ownership of the dogs, if the dogs were properly secured at the home, vaccination records, and examination of any previous complaints,” said Porter in a news release.
Greenville County officials confirmed the two dogs were taken to Greenville County Animal Care and quarantined.
