SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Police said an elderly woman who was shot multiple times in her Seneca home on March 8 passed away at the hospital.
The two teens who are suspected of breaking into her home will now have their attempted murder charges upgraded to murder, according to police.
The Crime
Seneca police were called to a home after a burglary took place, that left an elderly victim in critical condition.
The incident took place on March 7th along Maple Avenue, police say.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that an elderly female victim, an occupant at the home, with head injuries had been transported by EMS prior to officer’s arrival.
Once the elderly victim arrived at GHS Greenville Campus, it was determined that she had in fact been shot multiple times. She sustained critical and potentially fatal injuries.
She unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries on March 11. Her identification has yet to be released.
During the preliminary investigation a forced point of entry was located on the residence and several spent shell casings from a small caliber handgun and blood were found inside.
The Criminal Investigations Division was notified and the scene was turned over to them for processing.
Suspects
Pursuant to the ongoing investigation, two suspects were identified.
Decota Castle Brown, 19, and Hunter Lee Hunnicutt, 17, were sought for attempted murder and burglary in the first degree, police say.
Seneca police Chief John Covington confirmed to FOX Carolina that Hunnicutt was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without incident on Friday, March 8th.
On Saturday, March 9th, Decota Brown was taken into custody, Chief Covington confirmed.
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff's Office located Brown at the 7-Eleven on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca Saturday afternoon, he was arrested without incident.
RELATED STORIES:
Search continues for Oconee Co. woman last seen on January 2
Judge sets bond for former deputy charged after standoff in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.