GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gaffney’s police chief said a Cricket Wireless employee was beaten during an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on West Floyd Baker Boulevard.

Chief Ron Ramsey said three suspects were taken into custody after the robbery.

The employee was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.

Ramsey said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to determine how the robbery went down.

The names of the three taken into custody have not been released.

No word yet on charges.

