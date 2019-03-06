GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gaffney’s police chief said a Cricket Wireless employee was beaten and hit by car during an armed robbery Wednesday morning.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the store on West Floyd Baker Boulevard.
During the robbery, the employee was hit in the head outside store and was then struck by the suspects' black Hyundai before the vehicle fled.
Captain Ron Ramsey said he spotted the suspects' Hyundai while driving on West Floyd Baker Blvd. and initiated a traffic stop on North Logan Street.
Inside the car, police found three suspects and the items that were stolen during the robbery.
Ramsey said Walter Beaty of Chester, SC, Darin Dawkins of Kings Mountain, NC, and Emond Lacy of Mount Holly, SC, were all arrested and charged with armed robbery.
The employee was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.
Ramsey said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to determine how the robbery went down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.