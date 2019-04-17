PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pendleton police confirmed Wednesday they are investigating after a gender reveal party took a violent turn.
Police said some family members were not invited to the party at Veterans Park, but showed up anyway and a fight ensued.
“The soon-to-be father was allegedly assaulted by three female relatives,” said Chief Doyle Burdette.
Burdette said the victim declined EMS.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.