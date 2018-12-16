Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police responded to a burglary along East Main Street at El Mexicano restaurant in Spartanburg, Saturday.
Officers arrived and found the front door had been smashed with a 2 foot by 2 foot block of concrete, they report. After reviewing security footage, they saw two suspects, medium build, with gloves, and light colored hoodies throw the block into the door and wait around thirty minutes before entering the restaurant late last night, police say.
Police reported that none of the employees had any idea where the suspects found such a large block of concrete.
After waiting thirty minutes before entering the unarmed business, the suspects stole a cash register and an undisclosed amount of petty cash. When officers asked an employee, the employee reported that 'the alarm was not set due to it going off so many times recently'.
An investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
