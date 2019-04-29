GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department said they're searching for a man wanted for several weapons related charges from over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post, police say Jordan Keyshawn Smith may be staying in the Spartanburg or Petty Town area of Gaffney.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
We have reached out to police to get more information relating to his charges.
Police ask that anyone who may see Smith not approach him. Rather, they ask you to call 911 or Gaffney Police at (864) 489-8115.
