GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said the "all clear" was given just after 11:30 a.m. as officers were investigating a bomb threat at the Carolina Pride meat processing plant Monday morning.
Jonathan Link, a spokesman for the police department, said someone called in to Greenwood police dispatchers claiming there was a bomb in the plant.
The plant was evacuated and patrol units, firefighters, and Hazmat responded to begin searching the plant for any signs of a threat.
Officers conducted sweeps of the facility and found no evidence of a bomb.
Police said the plant was allowed to return to normal operations.
Link said detectives are still working to track down who made the phone threat.
