Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) -
Greenville Police Department reported a victim was robbed at gunpoint after arranging to buy a gaming console over a popular resale app on Saturday, 10/13/2018 in Greenville County.
The victim said he had made contact to buy the Sony PlayStation 4 console on the popular LetGo app, for $200. The victim and suspects met at Hughes Academy on Deoyley Avenue, where police received the dispatch. Upon meeting, two male suspects robbed him at gun point.
The victim said he never saw the gun but felt it against the side of his neck. The two male suspects then fled the scene on foot.
