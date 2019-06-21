GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a man who is wanted for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old.
Police identified the man as Bennicuis Boyette Richardson, 32, who committed the assault last month, officers say.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richardson is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly even receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
