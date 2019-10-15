GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department says a former licensed massage therapist, who was arrested and charged with inappropriately touching females back in September, is facing additional charges.
Police say they arrested 70-year-old Anthony "Tony" Joseph Ruggiero, of Greer, on September 20 after they learned he touched three women inappropriately at Trade Street Massage in Greenville.
The incidents were said to have happened between December 2018 and June of 2019.
He was charged three counts of 2nd degree assault and battery. He was later released from the county detention center after posting a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
Since his arrest, police say five additional victims have come forward - alleging they, too, were touched by the therapist.
These victims say their visits occurred between 2011 and June 2019.
On October 15, police arrested Ruggiero again and charged him with five new counts of assault and battery second degree.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.
