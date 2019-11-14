GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Greenville say Missing 57-year-old Tammy Brockman has been found safe in Tennessee.
On Wednesday, police reported that Brockman, who went missing in January and was found in Florida days later, had disappeared again and was without her medication.
Police say Tammie Brockman, 57, went missing on October 12 of this year.
She is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing around 165 lbs. She has gray hair and wears glasses.
Brockman's daughter says she suffers from schizophrenia and may not respond to her name.
Brockman may be traveling in a red 2018 Mazda 3 sport with SC license plate LLL-831.
Anyone with information on Brockman's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333 or 911.
