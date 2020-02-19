GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a traffic stop for driving under suspension yielded marijuana and an AK pistol after arresting the driver Wednesday morning.
Police say the stop was initiated around 10:30 a.m., but the driver didn't stop until his car struck a telephone pole. He then fled on foot, but officers gave chase and caught him eventually.
Greenwood PD says 23-year-old Cedric Demond Elmore Jr. was found with a backpack on his person, which contained what police described as an AK pistol.
Officers say a vehicle search ended with them finding marijuana, and they had to contact the owner of the vehicle that Elmore was driving to get it towed. They noted Elmore was suspended before, and that he did not have permission to drive that car.
Elmore was charged with the following:
- Driving Under Suspension - 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Failure to Stop for Blue Lights
- Failure to stop on Lawful Command
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
