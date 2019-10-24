GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said the US Marshals Service took arrested a suspect in an apartment shooting into custody Thursday morning.
Police said Marshals found Latronzo Daequon Waldrop, 22, in Spartanburg.
Officers said Waldrop will be transferred to Greenwood as soon as arrangements are made.
Waldrop is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Breach of Peace High and Aggravated in Nature.
Police said Waldrop is accusing of shooting multiple rounds into an apartment with at least seven people inside this past summer.
MORE NEWS - Houston Astros fire executive Brandon Taubman over outburst at reporters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.