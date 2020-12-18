GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has died after suffering a gunshot wound Friday night in Greenwood, and police say a woman is charged with his murder.
The county coroner's office says they responded to McQuay Court just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a gunshot wound incident. The office says 25-year-old John Demetrius Logan was found dead at the scene.
Details were fairly scant, however. A manner and cause of death were still pending an autopsy. The office noted the Greenwood Police Department was investigating as well.
Greenwood PD said the investigation is still early, but said the incident appears to have begun as a domestic dispute. A woman identified as 26-year-old Tekashia Logan has been charged with murder in the incident.
How the two were related was not indicated by Greenwood PD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.