GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man accused of stealing a 10-year-old street performer’s tip jar along South Main Street was arrested Tuesday night.
Police said the girl was playing piano near Nose Dive when a man, later identified as Willie Pitts, grabbed her tip jar and began running toward McBee Avenue.
The victim told police a group of people stopped Pitts and held him until police arrived.
Police said a bystander returned the victim’s tip jar.
Pitts was arrested and charged with petit larceny.
MORE NEWS - Police investigating after multiple skimming devices found on pumps at Greenville gas station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.