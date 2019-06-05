Willie Pitts

Willie Pitts (Source: Greenville PD)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man accused of stealing a 10-year-old street performer’s tip jar along South Main Street was arrested Tuesday night.

Police said the girl was playing piano near Nose Dive when a man, later identified as Willie Pitts, grabbed her tip jar and began running toward McBee Avenue.

The victim told police a group of people stopped Pitts and held him until police arrived.

Police said a bystander returned the victim’s tip jar.

Pitts was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

