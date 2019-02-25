GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville police said they are still searching for a suspect who escaped from officers while wearing handcuffs Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Pelham Road.
The call came in Saturday at 3:47 p.m.
Greenville police said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at at 260 Pelham Road for a domestic dispute. While at the apartment complex, officers said they smelled the strong odor of marijuana and heard a commotion inside a neighboring apartment.
Officers knocked and entered the apartment to find someone flushing what was believed to be marijuana down the toilet. Police said that person, a man, was being uncooperative and disruptive, so he was placed in handcuffs.
While officers were interviewing the other people in the apartment, they said the handcuffed man was able the get out of the apartment and fled on foot.
K-9s were called in to help search for the suspect but were unable to track him down.
As of Monday, police said the suspect was still on the loose and had not been identified.
