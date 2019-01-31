ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department said a woman has died following a residential fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters said they arrived at an apartment building off Pritchard Road at 6:30 a.m. on January 27 in response to a fire.
They say the fire was in an advanced stage. Crews took an offensive approach and were able to put out the fire.
Unfortunately, a search of the apartment found one victim, now identified as Laura Jean Trawick, who had succumbed to their injuries. Another person was transported to the hospital, and is being treated for burn related injuries.
The fire remains under investigation, and arson investigators with the North Carolina SBI are involved now.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
